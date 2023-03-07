Economy

Fourth-quarter GDP plummets to levels last seen during pandemic

The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding

07 March 2023 - 12:27

GDP fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, marking the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021 during the height of the pandemic, reflecting the effect of load-shedding on the economy.

After rallying in the third quarter of 2022, GDP declined by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, far worse than market expectations of a 0.4% contraction, and following an upwardly revised 1.8% rise in the previous quarter. ..

