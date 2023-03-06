Economy

Manufacturing, mining and agriculture drive provinces’ real economic growth

Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN account for 73% of national employment in manufacturing, study finds

06 March 2023 - 19:42 Thuletho Zwane

The contribution of SA’s provinces to the real economy varied substantially, with manufacturing still the dominant driver of growth followed by manufacturing and agriculture, a study shows.         

The Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS), an independent economic research institution, released its annual real economy bulletin provincial review on Monday, giving a contextual overview of the real economy of SA’s provinces...

