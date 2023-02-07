Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
A humiliated Russia will turn from global player into the world's most dangerous rogue state
De Ruyter praises the speed of some of SA’s electricity reforms, but says licences and legislative changes are too slow
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Business Day TV speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, RMB’s head of research
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
This two-door diesel has athletic looks and sporty driver appeal but saves money at the pumps
The value of large investment projects in SA’s economy slumped by more than a third in 2022, reflecting the devastating effect blackouts — as well as the deterioration in global growth prospects — have had on business confidence.
SA experienced more than 200 days of rotational power cuts last year and has had blackouts every day so far in 2023. The poor performance of the state transport utility and a plethora of other problems have combined with the energy crisis to dent confidence...
Drop in value of new projects shows power cuts and uncertainty fuel investment strike
Divisions within government on how to stabilise the electricity supply do not inspire confidence, says economist
