Three items scheduled to be discussed by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Tuesday relating to Eskom tariffs were withdrawn from the agenda.
The items were withdrawn to verify the factual correctness of certain information.
Nhlanhla Gumede, a member of Nersa’s electricity subcommittee, requested at the beginning of the meeting that the three items relating to Eskom’s multiyear price determination revenue application be withdrawn.
“It has unfortunately been identified that gremlins slipped into the calculations and we need to make sure that as a regulator when we make decisions, we make a decision based on correct numbers,” he said.
“We would like to request as the electricity subcommittee, with apologies to the ER [energy regulator] members and the public, that we would like those items to be withdrawn and that they would be brought back for a decision before the end of December.”
Nersa head of communications Charles Hlebela said the items would be resubmitted for consideration by the energy regulator before the end of December on a date yet to be decided.
Nersa withdraws tariff decision from meeting agenda
The three items scheduled to be discussed by the National Energy Regulator of SA related to Eskom tariffs
