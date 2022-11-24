Economy

Producer inflation slows for third straight month

Lower commodity prices, moderating supply-side constraints, and falling freight costs all suggest PPI could continue to slow in the coming months

24 November 2022 - 13:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

SA’s annual headline producer inflation edged lower for the third consecutive month in October, suggesting that price pressures from the productive side of the economy may be starting to turn a corner.

On Wednesday, Stats SA reported that the producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, eased to 16% in October from 16.3% in September. PPI is considered a key indicator of future consumer inflation...

