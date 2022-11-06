×

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Near-term outlook for the mining sector ‘appears dire’

Production numbers for manufacturing and mining are due out on Tuesday

06 November 2022 - 16:07 Thuletho Zwane

The focus this week will be on September’s manufacturing and mining production numbers, which both come out on Thursday.

Productivity in these sectors has remained constrained by intense electricity shortages and a lack of sufficient mine-to-market infrastructure. Production was further constrained by industrial action by Transnet employees. ..

