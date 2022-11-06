Markets are not driven by personal experience and the outlook is not totally gloomy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says we are not seeing a significant rise in hospitalisation, reflecting a combination of vaccination and past infection
But party wants spending disclosed to strengthen its democratic standards and enable anyone to contest
The company is said to be preparing the entity for a potential initial public offering on the Euronext Paris exchange in 2023
Production numbers for manufacturing and mining are due out on Tuesday
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
New owner urged to ‘ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter’
Coach says it’s not his effort alone that secured Bucs the trophy — ‘there’s many more people around me who are helping to make this work’
The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes
The focus this week will be on September’s manufacturing and mining production numbers, which both come out on Thursday.
Productivity in these sectors has remained constrained by intense electricity shortages and a lack of sufficient mine-to-market infrastructure. Production was further constrained by industrial action by Transnet employees. ..
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Near-term outlook for the mining sector ‘appears dire’
The focus this week will be on September’s manufacturing and mining production numbers, which both come out on Thursday.
Productivity in these sectors has remained constrained by intense electricity shortages and a lack of sufficient mine-to-market infrastructure. Production was further constrained by industrial action by Transnet employees. ..
