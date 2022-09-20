×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Third quarter retail confidence improves, but from a low base

Despite confidence levels being maintained, consumers are under pressure

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 15:28 Thuletho Zwane

Retail confidence in the third quarter of 2022 has proven surprisingly resilient despite the effect of high inflation and rising interest rates on the disposable income of consumers, a survey has found.

The Bureau of Economic Research (BER) retail survey released on Tuesday shows that though general business conditions are down relative to the same time in 2021, confidence levels remain elevated and continue above the long-term average...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.