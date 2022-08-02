Basic income grant is now up to Enoch Godongwana, Lindiwe Sisulu says

Markets are watching for a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which is drawing the ire of China
The perception that there is no cost to agreeing to let others use our personal data is the hoodwink of the century
As middle class incomes are put under pressure, domestic cleaning is one of the first expenses to get cut.
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
This underscores the continued attraction of London’s West End to domestic and international visitors, the landlord says
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Island nation prepares for possible Chinese attack
Michaela Whitebooi guaranteed at least a silver in judo competition while lawn bowlers head to final
Russia’s war in Ukraine is more about identity politics than Nato expansion
ANC social transformation subcommittee chair Lindiwe Sisulu has confirmed that a basic income grant is on the cards, saying finance minister Enoch Godongwana will give the final verdict.
Speaking at the ANC’s sixth policy conference at the weekend, Sisulu said the introduction of a basic income grant was possible.
“We were the committee that made it possible to provide our people during lockdown with R350 as an interim measure for their sustainability. We realised it was possible to deal beyond that and deal with basic income grants.
“We had several meetings with Treasury to see whether it is possible, within the limited resources we have, to introduce this now, or whether we might want to continue with the R350 for a particular period of time,” she said.
Sisulu said discussions are on the table and the final decision lies with Godongwana.
“It is something that will have to be effected into the budget. He’s trying to work out how we get around it, making sure we can have this as an ongoing and sustainable method of ensuring those people who have no access to any resources whatsoever or any other means will be supported by the state,” she said.
Speaking on eNCA, Godongwana said the government could afford a basic income grant but that it would come at a cost. According to him, social grants cost government about R400bn every year and over the next three years they will cost about R1-trillion.
“The government can afford to do so [introduce a basic income grant] at a cost. What that means is we’ll have to cut a number of social spending issues to fund it,” said Godongwana.
He said if the government were to increase corporate tax to 28% and VAT to 16%, it would bring in about R60bn but that would be insufficient to fund the basic income grant.
In 2020, SACP leader Blade Nzimande called on the government to convert the R350 grant into a “universal basic income guarantee”.
Nzimande said the R350 grant was a lifeline and without it many households would fall into deeper distress.
“Without a basic income guarantee, without each adult in a household being able to contribute to the household income, the impact of all the ‘triple H’ (health, housing and hunger) and water campaigns will be severely limited,” he said.
Earlier in 2022, former finance minister Tito Mboweni said basic income grants would not fix the economy. Speaking at the PSG Konsult annual conference, Mboweni said economic growth would remain stagnant if the government did not focus more on investment instead of social grants.
“A challenge for fiscal policy is that it needs to shift into investment and not public-sector wages and social grants. Let us not waste the opportunity of the commodity tax windfall,” he said.
Mboweni said that although there was a huge poverty issue, basic income grants were not the way to go.
“As people go around talking about basic income, they have to be careful about where we want to take the country to. Yes, there is huge poverty and we must make interventions, but I’m not sure a basic income grant is where we should go.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Basic income grant is now up to Enoch Godongwana, Lindiwe Sisulu says
Godongwana says the government can afford to introduce a basic income grant, but it will have to cut a number of social spending issues to fund it
ANC social transformation subcommittee chair Lindiwe Sisulu has confirmed that a basic income grant is on the cards, saying finance minister Enoch Godongwana will give the final verdict.
Speaking at the ANC’s sixth policy conference at the weekend, Sisulu said the introduction of a basic income grant was possible.
“We were the committee that made it possible to provide our people during lockdown with R350 as an interim measure for their sustainability. We realised it was possible to deal beyond that and deal with basic income grants.
“We had several meetings with Treasury to see whether it is possible, within the limited resources we have, to introduce this now, or whether we might want to continue with the R350 for a particular period of time,” she said.
Sisulu said discussions are on the table and the final decision lies with Godongwana.
“It is something that will have to be effected into the budget. He’s trying to work out how we get around it, making sure we can have this as an ongoing and sustainable method of ensuring those people who have no access to any resources whatsoever or any other means will be supported by the state,” she said.
Speaking on eNCA, Godongwana said the government could afford a basic income grant but that it would come at a cost. According to him, social grants cost government about R400bn every year and over the next three years they will cost about R1-trillion.
“The government can afford to do so [introduce a basic income grant] at a cost. What that means is we’ll have to cut a number of social spending issues to fund it,” said Godongwana.
He said if the government were to increase corporate tax to 28% and VAT to 16%, it would bring in about R60bn but that would be insufficient to fund the basic income grant.
In 2020, SACP leader Blade Nzimande called on the government to convert the R350 grant into a “universal basic income guarantee”.
Nzimande said the R350 grant was a lifeline and without it many households would fall into deeper distress.
“Without a basic income guarantee, without each adult in a household being able to contribute to the household income, the impact of all the ‘triple H’ (health, housing and hunger) and water campaigns will be severely limited,” he said.
Earlier in 2022, former finance minister Tito Mboweni said basic income grants would not fix the economy. Speaking at the PSG Konsult annual conference, Mboweni said economic growth would remain stagnant if the government did not focus more on investment instead of social grants.
“A challenge for fiscal policy is that it needs to shift into investment and not public-sector wages and social grants. Let us not waste the opportunity of the commodity tax windfall,” he said.
Mboweni said that although there was a huge poverty issue, basic income grants were not the way to go.
“As people go around talking about basic income, they have to be careful about where we want to take the country to. Yes, there is huge poverty and we must make interventions, but I’m not sure a basic income grant is where we should go.”
TimesLIVE
ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic income grant
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Business not indifferent to the plight of the poor
WATCH: Can SA afford a basic income grant?
VAT hike to 17% is ‘the least bad option’ to fund BIG, research shows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.