ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Storm clouds gather on persistent load-shedding and economic uncertainty
Load-shedding is compounding fear and uncertainty about SA’s growth prospects
04 July 2022 - 05:00
The risk of persistent, severe load-shedding will be the primary focus of the economy this week as economists begin to warn that growth may have contracted in the second quarter.
Data on the electricity generated and available for distribution during May will be published by Stats SA on Thursday...
