PODCAST | Risk-free investments amid rising inflation

In this podcast, hosted by business journalist Mudiwa Gavaza, PSG Wealth head of sales Nirdev Desai reflects on the impact of this environment on portfolios that require allocation to conservative assets such as cash, which are heavily influenced by inflation.

Desai discusses the relevance of cash and cash-like investments in investment portfolios, questions whether cash, money market funds and other fixed-income assets are indeed risk free, and highlights the difference between local cash assets and those from developed markets such as the US.