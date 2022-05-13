×

Economy

PODCAST | Risk-free investments amid rising inflation

Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, discusses the relevance of cash and cash-like investments within portfolios

13 May 2022 - 13:32
Sponsored
How can you beat inflation and achieve your investment goals? Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH
How can you beat inflation and achieve your investment goals? Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH

What was hoped to be short-lived transitionary inflation has turned into stubborn and sticky inflation for many economies around the world, SA included.

Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH.
Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH.

In this podcast, hosted by business journalist Mudiwa Gavaza, PSG Wealth head of sales Nirdev Desai reflects on the impact of this environment on portfolios that require allocation to conservative assets such as cash, which are heavily influenced by inflation.

Desai discusses the relevance of cash and cash-like investments in investment portfolios, questions whether cash, money market funds and other fixed-income assets are indeed risk free, and highlights the difference between local cash assets and those from developed markets such as the US.

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

