Economy

PODCAST | Investment lessons from the Russian-Ukraine conflict

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, reflects on the impact of the conflict on the markets, and what this means for investors

07 April 2022 - 15:23
Sponsored
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reminded us that the unthinkable can become reality. That’s what diversification is all about — protecting your investments from unthinkable events, says Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: 123RF/engdao
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reminded us that the unthinkable can become reality. That's what diversification is all about — protecting your investments from unthinkable events, says Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth's chief investment officer. Picture: 123RF/engdao

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has caused significant volatility as global markets have started digesting the knock-on effects of the military action and subsequent sanctions.

Concerns about shortages arising from the supply chain disruptions caused by this conflict have already inflated the price of strategic products, which will have an adverse bearing on consumers and businesses worldwide.

In this podcast, hosted by Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask reflects on the impact of the geopolitical tension on inflation, interest rates and economic growth, and what this means for investors.

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

