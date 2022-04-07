PODCAST | Investment lessons from the Russian-Ukraine conflict

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has caused significant volatility as global markets have started digesting the knock-on effects of the military action and subsequent sanctions.

Concerns about shortages arising from the supply chain disruptions caused by this conflict have already inflated the price of strategic products, which will have an adverse bearing on consumers and businesses worldwide.

In this podcast, hosted by Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask reflects on the impact of the geopolitical tension on inflation, interest rates and economic growth, and what this means for investors.