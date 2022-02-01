PODCAST | What can investors look forward to in 2022?

2021 was an eventful year — especially for the markets.

If there’s one thing investors should learn from this rollercoaster ride, it’s that anticipating volatility gives you an opportunity-seeking mindset when it counts most, says Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth. The company, which provides wealth management services, is part of listed financial services group PSG.

In this podcast, hosted by Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza, Pask reflects on some of the biggest events and trends that shaped market performance last year. He also shares his outlook for economies, markets and the investment landscape in 2022.