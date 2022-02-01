Economy

PODCAST | What can investors look forward to in 2022?

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, shares his economic outlook

01 February 2022 - 10:34
Sponsored
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH

2021 was an eventful year — especially for the markets.

If there’s one thing investors should learn from this rollercoaster ride, it’s that anticipating volatility gives you an opportunity-seeking mindset when it counts most, says Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth. The company, which provides wealth management services, is part of listed financial services group PSG.

In this podcast, hosted by Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza, Pask reflects on some of the biggest events and trends that shaped market performance last year. He also shares his outlook for economies, markets and the investment landscape in 2022.

This article was paid for by PSG.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.