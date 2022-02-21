PODCAST | How can investors manage their risks in 2022?

With central banks increasingly hawkish in 2022, it’s important for investors to understand how asset valuations can change in an increased interest rate environment.

In this podcast, hosted by Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, reflects on why it’s important for central banks to normalise interest rates.

Pask also shares his views on how asset values could change when interest rates go up, what PSG Wealth’s proprietary bear market risk indicator says about a possible correction in markets, and how investors can prepare for these events.