Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What is driving M&A activity in Africa’s mining sector?

Business Day TV speaks to Greg McNab, a partner and member of the corporate & securities practice group at Baker McKenzie

11 May 2022 - 22:02
We are seeing a shift in the mergers & acquisitions landscape as economies emerge from the pandemic. Picture: 123RF/YUROLAITSALBERT
We are seeing a shift in the mergers & acquisitions landscape as economies emerge from the pandemic. Picture: 123RF/YUROLAITSALBERT

Africa’s mining sector has seen a rise in merger & acquisition (M&A) activity, with the sector boasting 38 deals since the start of the year totalling $8.2bn. Business Day TV spoke to Greg McNab, a partner and member of the corporate & securities practice group at Baker McKenzie for more detail

