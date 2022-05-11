NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What is driving M&A activity in Africa’s mining sector?
Business Day TV speaks to Greg McNab, a partner and member of the corporate & securities practice group at Baker McKenzie
11 May 2022 - 22:02
Africa’s mining sector has seen a rise in merger & acquisition (M&A) activity, with the sector boasting 38 deals since the start of the year totalling $8.2bn. Business Day TV spoke to Greg McNab, a partner and member of the corporate & securities practice group at Baker McKenzie for more detail
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.