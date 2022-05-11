×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Exxaro’s digital transformation journey

Business Day TV talks to Johan Meyer, executive head of projects and technology at Exxaro

11 May 2022 - 21:55
Exxaro's Grootegeluk coal mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exxaro's Grootegeluk coal mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED

The use of technology is expected to boost productivity and efficiencies in various sectors, and the mining industry is no different. PwC has noted a rise in the use of innovative, cutting-edge technologies to drive more efficient operations in the local mining industry. Business Day TV spoke to Johan Meyer, executive head of projects and technology at Exxaro for more on the company’s digital transformation journey.

