WATCH: Kaap Agri says SA’s agriculture outlook is stable

Business Day TV talks to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh

10 May 2022 - 21:48
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Kaap Agri has posted a near 27% increase in interim revenue, bolstered by surging prices. The agricultural services group says its outlook for the sector remains positive, but has warned that conditions may become increasingly challenging heading into 2023. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Sean Walsh.

