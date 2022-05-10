NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Kaap Agri says SA’s agriculture outlook is stable
Business Day TV talks to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh
10 May 2022 - 21:48
Kaap Agri has posted a near 27% increase in interim revenue, bolstered by surging prices. The agricultural services group says its outlook for the sector remains positive, but has warned that conditions may become increasingly challenging heading into 2023. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Sean Walsh.
