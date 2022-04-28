CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Reserve Bank moves closer to establishing a digital currency
Business Day TV talks to Luno’s global head of payments, Louis van Staden
28 April 2022 - 21:46
The SA Reserve Bank is experimenting with a digital currency as it explores plans to introduce a “digital rand”. Business Day TV discussed the feasibility of the project with Luno’s global head of payments, Louis van Staden.
