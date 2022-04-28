×

Economy

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Reserve Bank moves closer to establishing a digital currency

Business Day TV talks to Luno’s global head of payments, Louis van Staden

28 April 2022 - 21:46
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

The SA Reserve Bank is experimenting with a digital currency as it explores plans to introduce a “digital rand”. Business Day TV discussed the feasibility of the project with Luno’s global head of payments, Louis van Staden.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

