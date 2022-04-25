ANC proposes radical policy shift to work with private sector
Party says in policy documents that it will provide political muscle for agreed-on projects
25 April 2022 - 19:57
UPDATED 25 April 2022 - 23:01
The ANC is proposing greater private sector involvement in the economy, a radical policy shift for an organisation that has long been in favour of state-led growth and possibly a reflection of the government’s constrained finances to lift growth.
In a discussion document on economic policy, obtained by Business Day ahead of the party’s policy conference later in 2022, the ANC outlined a range of interventions that broadly propose that private sector companies buy stakes in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), play a bigger role in infrastructure funding and help solve the country’s energy crisis...
