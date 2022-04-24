Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for a rethink as energy plans are going nowhere B L Premium

Sitting in a Pretoria cafe, the lights went out and it was pitch black. But my policymaker coffee date and I just kept talking like nothing had happened.

The dangerous thing about load-shedding is that it has become entirely normal. Sure, the economy loses about R1bn a day during stage 4 load-shedding (Nova Economics estimates for Eskom) but that is far lower than estimates done in 2007 or 2019 — as the economy has adapted and the unpredictability of Eskom’s ancient fleet has become predictable...