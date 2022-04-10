ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales likely to show growth of 5.5% in February
Mining and manufacturing data expected to confirm the economy started the year on a strong footing
10 April 2022 - 16:02
Mining, manufacturing and retail sales data for February are expected to confirm SA’s economy started the year on a strong footing.
The retail industry, in particular, is expected to have felt the benefit of a reduction in pandemic-induced disruptions...
