Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales likely to show growth of 5.5% in February

Mining and manufacturing data expected to confirm the economy started the year on a strong footing

10 April 2022 - 16:02 Karl Gernetzky

Mining, manufacturing and retail sales data for February are expected to confirm SA’s economy started the year on a strong footing.

The retail industry, in particular, is expected to have felt the benefit of a reduction in pandemic-induced disruptions...

