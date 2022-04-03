Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Outlook for private sector remains positive as business activity bounces back In a thin week, economists will also be watching foreign exchange reserves and electricity data B L Premium

SA analysts will be looking ahead to a week of thin economic data in which the IHS Markit SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI), foreign exchange reserves, and electricity generation and consumption figures will be the main items to watch.

First up on Tuesday is the IHS Markit SA PMI for March. The index, which tracks business trends across private sector activity based on data collected from about 400 companies, was at a three-month high of 50.9 in February. The was unchanged from the January figure...