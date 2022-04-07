SA foreign exchange reserves highest since August
Reserve Bank says that the rise is due mainly to a loan of $750m from the World Bank
07 April 2022 - 19:35
Foreign exchange reserves in SA edged up to $58.16bn in March from $57.69bn in February, the largest foreign exchange reserves since last August.
Foreign exchange reserves are held by a country’s monetary authority and are primarily available to balance payments, influence the foreign exchange rate of its currency, and to maintain confidence in financial markets...
