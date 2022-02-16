Economy Old Mutual Investment Group slashes SA growth estimate B L Premium

Old Mutual Investment Group has joined Standard Bank and Absa in moderating growth expectations for SA, citing slowing momentum in global growth just as central banks hiked interest rates to curb rising consumer inflation.

Addressing a virtual media conference on Wednesday, chief economist Johann Els said SA’s economy is likely to grow 2.3% in 2022, slowing from a projected level of 5.5% in 2021...