PODCAST | Social media's Discovery Commerce will drive shopping this holiday season

Elizma Nolte, Meta’s head of marketing for Africa, discusses what this means for brands looking to maximise their festive sales

29 November 2021 - 14:17
FOGO (fear of going out) has fueled the e-commerce boom during the pandemic. Picture: 123RF/photodee
FOGO (fear of going out) has fueled the e-commerce boom during the pandemic. Picture: 123RF/photodee

As South Africans increasingly turn to their mobile phones and social media for shopping inspiration, we are seeing a shift from people finding products in-store to products finding people online.

Meta (formerly Facebook) has termed this phenomenon “Discovery Commerce”.

In this podcast, Elizma Nolte, Meta’s head of marketing for Africa, discusses what Discovery Commerce means for companies looking to maximise holiday sales this festive season.

She also reveals how companies can use social media to reimagine the way they interact with shoppers online to make e-commerce opportunities interactive and fun.

This article was paid for by Meta.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.