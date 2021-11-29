PODCAST | Social media's Discovery Commerce will drive shopping this holiday season

As South Africans increasingly turn to their mobile phones and social media for shopping inspiration, we are seeing a shift from people finding products in-store to products finding people online.

Meta (formerly Facebook) has termed this phenomenon “Discovery Commerce”.

In this podcast, Elizma Nolte, Meta’s head of marketing for Africa, discusses what Discovery Commerce means for companies looking to maximise holiday sales this festive season.

She also reveals how companies can use social media to reimagine the way they interact with shoppers online to make e-commerce opportunities interactive and fun.