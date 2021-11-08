PODCAST | It’s time for business to do something tangible about African hunger

Hunger and food insecurity in SA are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Isaac Chalumbira, CEO of Lionshare and co-founder of One Moment Foundation — a non-profit organisation that focuses on alleviating hunger.

Hunger is a growing problem in SA given an economy that has left many citizens under pressure.

The UN has reported a significant spike in global hunger as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the 2021 edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, Africa experienced the biggest jump, with the estimated prevalence of undernourishment currently at 21% of the population, more than double that of any other region.

