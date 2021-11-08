Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | It’s time for business to do something tangible about African hunger

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Isaac Chalumbira, co-founder of One Moment Foundation — a non-profit organisation that focuses on alleviating hunger

08 November 2021 - 14:42 Mudiwa Gavaza
Isaac Chalumbira, CEO at Lionshare and co-founder of One Moment Foundation - a non-profit organisation which focuses on alleviating hunger. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hunger and food insecurity in SA are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Isaac Chalumbira, CEO of Lionshare and co-founder of One Moment Foundation — a non-profit organisation that focuses on alleviating hunger.

Hunger is a growing problem in SA given an economy that has left many citizens under pressure.

The UN has reported a significant spike in global hunger as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the 2021 edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, Africa experienced the biggest jump, with the estimated prevalence of undernourishment currently at 21% of the population, more than double that of any other region.

In SA, the National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey showed that during April/May 2021, about 2.3-million households reported child hunger, while an Ipsos study found that more than 40% of South Africans of all age groups were affected by hunger.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Chalumbira says he started One Moment Foundation after noticing many hungry people in areas where his businesses have properties. He explains that the two main causes of hunger in SA are the high unemployment rate and a high Gini coefficient, which measures the gap between rich and poor in a society.

Having started a soup kitchen more than a decade ago, he details the foundation’s aggregator model for making food available to those in need through a network of partners that they work with.

At a time when issues of ESG — environmental, social and governance — are gaining prominence in the world of investing, Chalumbira discusses the place of private business in addressing hunger and how such initiatives can impact a company’s bottom line.

Topics of discussion include: the state of hunger in SA, factors driving the problem, and One Moment Foundation’s model .

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

