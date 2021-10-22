PODCAST | The business model for litigation funding in SA

Sweidan says the availability of such funds provides a war chest to litigants, which can be used to bolster the quality and experience of the legal team and experts, if required. “It is the only litigation fund in the country that funds a portfolio of matters, as opposed to raising funding to litigate case by case,” he says.

Currently, the fund has four active cases, with two in the process of being admitted.

Sweidan says the reception to their fund was good, proving that demand from people to fund their own cases and those with money to back the legal actions, was high. In future, he says, they hope to raise more capital, operating multiple funds concurrently.

Topics of discussion include: an explanation of the litigation funding business model; challenges faced by people in funding cases; demand by investors and consumers for such a service; how much it takes to push a large case through the court system; and the risk involved in the business model.

