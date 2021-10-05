Mining tax contribution triples as the good times roll

Bumper commodity prices have driven net profits of SA’s mines 285% to R274bn, leading to record dividends for shareholders and a tripling of taxes paid to the government to reach R91bn.
The solid financial performance of the domestic mining sector was an inevitable theme of PwC’s 13th edition of its SA Mine report, released on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now