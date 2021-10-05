Companies

WATCH: Why policy uncertainty rose in the third quarter

Business Day TV spoke to NWU’s Raymond Parsons about the policy uncertainty index

05 October 2021 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Policy uncertainty increased in the third quarter as civil unrest, tighter lockdown restrictions and conflicting policy messages took their toll on business confidence and the investment climate in SA.

That is according to the latest policy uncertainty index released by the North West University (NWU) Business School.

Alishia Seckam spoke to NWU professor Raymond Parsons for more detail.

