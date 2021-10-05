NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why policy uncertainty rose in the third quarter
Business Day TV spoke to NWU’s Raymond Parsons about the policy uncertainty index
05 October 2021 - 08:39
Policy uncertainty increased in the third quarter as civil unrest, tighter lockdown restrictions and conflicting policy messages took their toll on business confidence and the investment climate in SA.
That is according to the latest policy uncertainty index released by the North West University (NWU) Business School.
Alishia Seckam spoke to NWU professor Raymond Parsons for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.