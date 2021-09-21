Economy Fitch warns SA’s improved fiscal position not enough to open spending taps Government still faces challenges to stabilise debt despite better-than-expected performance and tax revenues, says ratings agency B L Premium

A robust economic recovery and better-than-forecast tax collection has boosted SA’s chances of achieving its fiscal consolidation aims, Fitch Ratings said, even as it warned this might not be sustained.

It also had not created space for the government to meet new demands that it increases spending...