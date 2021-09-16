Localisation policies not consistent with the constitution, experts warn
Critics of the protectionist drive say it will kill the competitiveness of local industry
16 September 2021 - 20:24
SA’s localisation policies are not consistent with the constitution, lack clarity and do not give interested or affected parties an opportunity to comment or raise concerns, international trade advisers say.
“Localisation initiatives have to be transparent ... at present, localisation and designation initiatives do not align with PAJA [the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act],” Donald MacKay, the founder and director at XA International Trade Advisors, said during a webinar on localisation policies on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now