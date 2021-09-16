Economy Localisation policies not consistent with the constitution, experts warn Critics of the protectionist drive say it will kill the competitiveness of local industry B L Premium

SA’s localisation policies are not consistent with the constitution, lack clarity and do not give interested or affected parties an opportunity to comment or raise concerns, international trade advisers say.

“Localisation initiatives have to be transparent ... at present, localisation and designation initiatives do not align with PAJA [the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act],” Donald MacKay, the founder and director at XA International Trade Advisors, said during a webinar on localisation policies on Thursday...