Reserve Bank set to stay put on rates, finds survey

Jobs woes and benign inflation outlook will stay the central bank’s hand, according to a majority of economists surveyed

13 September 2021 - 14:00 Lynley Donnelly

The SA Reserve Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates at next week’s meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC), given record unemployment levels amid a still-nascent economic recovery and benign inflation outlook.

This is the dominant view of 29 local economists recorded in a survey released on Monday — as markets look ahead to next week’s rates announcement...

