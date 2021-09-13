Economy Reserve Bank set to stay put on rates, finds survey Jobs woes and benign inflation outlook will stay the central bank’s hand, according to a majority of economists surveyed B L Premium

The SA Reserve Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates at next week’s meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC), given record unemployment levels amid a still-nascent economic recovery and benign inflation outlook.

This is the dominant view of 29 local economists recorded in a survey released on Monday — as markets look ahead to next week’s rates announcement...