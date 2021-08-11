SA is rich in ideas but suffers from an execution deficit, says Kganyago
Bank governor says failure to prioritise means we are unable to make trade-offs
11 August 2021 - 19:39
SA suffers from a serious “execution deficit” and fails to discuss the trade-offs which are necessary when making decisions in the context of limited resources, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.
The governor was questioned on Wednesday on a wide range of topics by Wits Business School’s international business and strategy professor Mills Soko and members of the public during the school’s virtual leadership dialogues programme...
