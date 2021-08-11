Economy SA is rich in ideas but suffers from an execution deficit, says Kganyago Bank governor says failure to prioritise means we are unable to make trade-offs BL PREMIUM

SA suffers from a serious “execution deficit” and fails to discuss the trade-offs which are necessary when making decisions in the context of limited resources, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.

The governor was questioned on Wednesday on a wide range of topics by Wits Business School’s international business and strategy professor Mills Soko and members of the public during the school’s virtual leadership dialogues programme...