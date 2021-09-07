Opinion PATRICIA DE LILLE: Infrastructure works lay foundation for SA’s revival Raft of Strategic Infrastructure Projects demonstate that SA is creating a conducive environment for investment and job creation by the private sector

SA’s infrastructure drive to revitalise the economy and create employment is gaining momentum. A number of projects introduced as part of our Economic Reconstruction & Recovery Plan (ERRP) have kicked off and are in construction, providing much needed jobs for our people.

The Infrastructure Investment Plan approved by the cabinet in May 2020 is the cornerstone of the ERRP. Infrastructure projects are vital to our economic recovery due to their multiplier effect on restoring growth, creating new jobs and protecting livelihoods...