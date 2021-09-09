Economy SA posts record current account surplus The value of SA’s merchandise exports rose to the highest ever in the second quarter of 2021, while the value of goods and services also increased B L Premium

SA posted a record surplus on its current account of the balance of payments in the second quarter as the value of the country’s exports of goods and merchandise soared.

The surplus widened to R343bn in the second quarter of 2021, the biggest surplus ever and up from R261bn in the first quarter, the Reserve Bank said in an emailed statement on Thursday. As a ratio of GDP, that took the current account surplus to 5.6% in the second quarter of 2021 from 4.3% of GDP in the preceding three-month period...