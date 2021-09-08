NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s economy grows 1.2% in second quarter
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the GDP figure
08 September 2021 - 08:38
The SA economy expanded 1.2% during the second quarter, with the transport, storage and communication industries making the biggest contribution to GDP growth.
Alishia Seckam unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.