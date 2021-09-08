Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s economy grows 1.2% in second quarter

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about the GDP figure

08 September 2021 - 08:38
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The SA economy expanded 1.2% during the second quarter, with the transport, storage and communication industries making the biggest contribution to GDP growth.

Alishia Seckam unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wiese may collect R342m windfall in record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Icasa, Telkom and MTN fail to reach deal on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sasol and CEF join forces to develop SA gas
Companies / Energy
4.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARM hungry for green metals
Companies / Mining
5.
Capitec flags more than 500% surge in half-year ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.