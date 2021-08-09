PODCAST | First-of-its-kind R350m debt fund launches to rebuild SA’s SMMEs

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the ways in which businesses affected by the recent violence and looting in SA can be helped to get back on their feet.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vusi Thembekwayo, CEO MyGrowthFund Venture Partners.

Back in July, parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were ravaged by violent protests, vandalism and looting. By some estimates more than 800 retail stores were looted, resulting in over R5bn worth of damage just in that sector, while costing the national economy about R50bn.

