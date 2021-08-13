PODCAST | Critical, but stable: unpacking SA’s precarious energy situation

Earlier this week, Eskom confirmed that Medupi — which had been completed only two weeks ago after years of being plagued by cost overruns, delays and design defects — experienced an explosion at the unit 4 generator. The incident occurred on Sunday evening and is suspected to have resulted in unit 5 tripping, said the utility.

The explosion resulted in extensive damage to the generator. No injuries have been reported and all employees and contractors have been accounted for.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Jarrad Wright, principal engineer at the CSIR, to discuss the implications.

