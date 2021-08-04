Plans for early access to retirement cash must improve savings culture, says Old Mutual
Malusi Ndlovu calls for greater efforts to increase preservation and improve coverage
04 August 2021 - 19:28
Plans to allow financially distressed contributors early access to their retirement savings must also focus on improving SA’s savings culture and retirement outcomes, according to Old Mutual, one of the largest players in SA’s retirement space.
Though it supported a proposal for the limited withdrawal of retirement savings to help households weather the ravages of Covid-19, this must come in conjunction with efforts to increase preservation and improve coverage, said Malusi Ndlovu, director of Large Enterprises at Old Mutual Corporate...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now