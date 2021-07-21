Consumer inflation slows to 4.9% in June
Easing of price increases from 30-monthy high in May could mean that interest rates will stay lower for longer
21 July 2021 - 11:09
Consumer inflation slowed in June for the first time in four months, though food and transport continue to put pressure on prices.
Annual consumer price inflation eased to 4.9% in June 2021, down from a 30-month high of 5.2% in May, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index increased by 0.2% in June 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now