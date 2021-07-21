Economy Consumer inflation slows to 4.9% in June Easing of price increases from 30-monthy high in May could mean that interest rates will stay lower for longer BL PREMIUM

Consumer inflation slowed in June for the first time in four months, though food and transport continue to put pressure on prices.

Annual consumer price inflation eased to 4.9% in June 2021, down from a 30-month high of 5.2% in May, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index increased by 0.2% in June 2021...