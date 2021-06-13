Lower inflation target a possibility
SA's 3%-6% target range was still higher than that of its peers, many of which have lowered their inflation targets in recent years
13 June 2021 - 00:09
SA could look to lock in lower inflation rates for the long term as price pressures appear likely to remain muted, making it possible to set lower targets without economic pain.
Though economists don't think the lowering of inflation targets is imminent, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said this week it is a possibility...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now