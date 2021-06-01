Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
News & Fox

PODCAST: Can SA keep up with the Joneses?

01 June 2021 - 09:00

Can SA compete in the global automotive industry as our economy stutters and stalls while our main car export destinations — Britain and the European Union — set their own markets tough new targets in emissions and carbon foot print (they’ll want to know how the electricity powering SA car manufacturing is generated)?

There is no room here for being second best. We are either at the top of our game or we can pack it in. There are, of course, bright spots and reasons to be cheerful. Australia lost its car industry but we have kept our and it is doing well.

In this edition of Podcasts From the Edge, Peter Bruce talks to Justin Barnes, executive director of the Toyota-Wessels Institute for Manufacturing Studies. Barnes, the lead consultant in the creation of the SA Automotive Industry Master Plan, is no starry-eyed optimist but he tells Bruce there’s good reason to believe we can continue to hold our own small but perfectly formed place in the automotive firmament.

DAVID FURLONGER: Auto speedbumps hold back progress in Africa’s motor industry

War in Ethiopia, the collapse of the sector in Algeria and Nigeria’s continued failure to meet policy commitments are among the hindrances
Opinion
4 days ago

Is SA finally ready to plug into the EV revolution?

Electric cars are too expensive, but that could change with potential tax cuts and incentives
Life
5 days ago

State gives sale and manufacture of electric vehicles the green light

A new green paper on electric vehicles says SA should position itself at the forefront of advanced vehicle manufacturing to remain relevant
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vodacom, MTN in network spending spree — can it ...
News & Fox / Digital
2.
PROFILE: Teddy Daka is quietly making an impact ...
News & Fox
3.
Competition Act corners collusion
News & Fox
4.
Public sector wages: state your piece
News & Fox
5.
Why BAT is breezing through the clouds
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.