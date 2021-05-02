ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s second-wave recovery and Moody’s in the spotlight
02 May 2021 - 16:12
Data in the week ahead should give an indication of the momentum of SA’s economic recovery from a second wave of Covid-19, with new vehicle sales numbers for April as well as a survey of manufacturing conditions for the same month due.
Economic releases for March have already indicated recovery after SA moved to level 1 of lockdown at the beginning of that month, and analysts expect an improving global economic backdrop to continue to prop up local activity in April...
