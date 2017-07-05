Business conditions deteriorate further as Standard Bank PMI extends its decline

Business conditions have slumped to the weakest level since April 2016.

The Standard Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49 in June from 50.2 in May.

The survey, sponsored by Standard Bank and produced by Markit, provides an early indication of operating conditions in SA.

Readings below the neutral 50-point mark show a contraction in business conditions.

This is the sixth consecutive monthly decline in the index.

Four subcomponents of the index made negative contributions in June, with the employment subcomponent reflecting the largest decline, followed by output and new orders.

Standard Bank forex strategist Shireen Darmalingam said: "We expect the index to remain pressured as the South African economy battles with low business confidence and slow economic activity, as reflected in the recent recessionary first-quarter gross domestic product data."