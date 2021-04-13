Mining output beats estimates in February
Mining production data rose for first time in a year in February as output of iron and manganese ore as well as non-metallic minerals increased
13 April 2021 - 15:29
Mining production was better than expected in February, posting the first annual gain in a year as double digit increases in the output of iron and manganese ore as well as other non-metallic minerals boosted the sector.
Mining output fell for 11 consecutive months starting in March 2020 and continuing to January, as the sector struggled to recover from a series of government-mandated lockdowns that shut mines and factories in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19. The effect of those measures, coupled with the worldwide disruption to supply chains due to the pandemic, saw SA’s economic growth contract 7% in 2020, the biggest slump in 100 years...
