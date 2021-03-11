Economy

SA posts first annual current account surplus in almost two decades

The surplus is at its second-highest on record, with SA seeing its first annual surplus in 2020 since 2002

11 March 2021 - 11:02 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/PRASIT RODPHAN
SA’s current-account surplus narrowed to a better-than-expected 3.7% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020, from 5.9% in the third, still at its second-highest on record as SA benefits from high commodity prices and a recovery of global trade.

On an annual basis, the ratio to GDP switched to a surplus of 2.2% in 2020 from a deficit of 3% in 2019, the SA Reserve Bank said on Thursday. This is the first annual surplus since 2002.

The balance on the current account of the balance of payments narrowed to a still sizeable surplus of R197.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2020, from R294.4bn in the third, the Bank said.

The current account is a measure of SA’s trade in goods and services with the rest of the world, with a surplus boding well for SA, as deficits need to be financed through foreign capital inflows.

The consensus, according to macroeconomics website Trading Economics, was for the surplus to narrow to R156.5bn.

Imports had been hard hit in 2020, with the Bank noting that during the fourth quarter, trade continued to recover from a Covid-19-induced low earlier in the year.

SA’s trade surplus narrowed somewhat from R450.9bn in the third quarter to R425.2bn in the fourth quarter.

The smaller trade surplus resulted from the value of merchandise imports increasing more than the value of exports, which surged further to a record high, the Bank said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

