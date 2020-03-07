Chinese imports and exports decline as coronavirus forces shutdowns

The holiday, as well as quarantine and containment measures, shut down much of the economy for weeks, disrupting travel, production and transport, and the economy is still struggling to return to pre-virus levels even as the government pushes companies to restart.

“It’s hard to forecast the trend based on January-February data because these two months are quite special, but given that the coronavirus is now spreading across the world, March data won’t look so good either,” according to Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group Ltd in Hong Kong.

“China’s economic growth mainly relies on exports, real estate and infrastructure. The outlook of exports and the property market this year isn’t so optimistic, so China will likely ramp up infrastructure investment.”

Trade deficit

Imports of commodities rose, with purchase of soybeans up 14.2%, iron ore rising 1.5%, coal climbing 33.1% and liquefied natural gas increasing 2.8%. The overall trade balance fell to a deficit of $7.1bn for the first two months.

The disruptions from the virus may also jeopardise China’s ability to meet its commitments to the USunder the terms of the trade deal, as it could affect Chinese demand for American goods. China agreed to increase its imports of US goods and services by $76.7bn over the level in 2017 in the first year of the deal, and then by $123.3bn in the second year, increasing imports by a total $200bn.