Exasperated IMF repeats advice for fixing broken SA economy Implementing structural reforms is as urgent now as ever, International Monetary Fund says

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again reiterated the importance of addressing SA’s fiscal trajectory and promoting private sector-led investment in driving economic growth and employment.

In a statement that could have been cut and pasted from a plethora of prior engagements by multilateral institutions with the government, the IMF repeated its view on the remedies required to fix the country’s broken economy and unsustainable fiscal path...