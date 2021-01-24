Economy Economic Week Ahead ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA set for bumper trade surplus BL PREMIUM

In contrast to the flurry of activity about the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates on hold last Thursday, this week will be a quiet one on the data front, with the focus likely to fall on SA’s latest trade balance.

The country recorded its seventh consecutive trade surplus in November. Topping R36bn, it took the year-to-date trade surplus to a huge R242bn. This was the sixth consecutive month during which SA’s trade surplus measured about 10% of GDP...