Tepid confidence in other services bodes ill for growth
Though confidence continued to recover from record lows, most viewed conditions as unsatisfactory in the fourth quarter of 2020
19 January 2021 - 14:10
Confidence in industries such as real estate, transport and business services was tepid in the last quarter of 2020 and suggests SA’s partial recovery may have slowed, according to data from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER)
More than seven out of 10 respondents still viewed business conditions as far from favourable in the 2020 fourth quarter, according to the latest other services survey released by the BER on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now