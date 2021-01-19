Economy Tepid confidence in other services bodes ill for growth Though confidence continued to recover from record lows, most viewed conditions as unsatisfactory in the fourth quarter of 2020 BL PREMIUM

Confidence in industries such as real estate, transport and business services was tepid in the last quarter of 2020 and suggests SA’s partial recovery may have slowed, according to data from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER)

More than seven out of 10 respondents still viewed business conditions as far from favourable in the 2020 fourth quarter, according to the latest other services survey released by the BER on Tuesday...