WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank kept rates steady

Business Day TV talks to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine and Sanlam Investments chief economist Arthur Kamp

22 January 2021 - 08:08 Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Reserve Bank remained cautious at its first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for 2021 by deciding to keep the repo rate steady at a record low of 3.5%.

Business Day TV spoke to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine and Sanlam Investments chief economist Arthur Kamp for a closer look at the central bank’s decision.

