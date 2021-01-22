News Leader
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank kept rates steady
Business Day TV talks to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine and Sanlam Investments chief economist Arthur Kamp
22 January 2021 - 08:08
The Reserve Bank remained cautious at its first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for 2021 by deciding to keep the repo rate steady at a record low of 3.5%.
Business Day TV spoke to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine and Sanlam Investments chief economist Arthur Kamp for a closer look at the central bank’s decision.
Or listen to the full audio:
